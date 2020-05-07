Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Director Sells $999,370.00 in Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $999,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,090,117.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jingrong Jean Cui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $977,910.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $357,070.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $362,460.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 708 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $35,435.40.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $855,625.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $804,935.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 17,792 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $808,112.64.

On Monday, March 23rd, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $268,730.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $252,560.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $782,180.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.85. The company had a trading volume of 227,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,794. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 29.57, a current ratio of 29.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -8.99.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 628,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,080,000 after purchasing an additional 83,298 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

