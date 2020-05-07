Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Getting Very Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has trended very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a news sentiment score of -3.47 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:TWTR traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.58. 531,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,963,632. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.78. Twitter has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 11.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.17.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.96.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $67,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,929 shares of company stock worth $8,704,086 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

