Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tyson Foods in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.08. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 209.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 788.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

