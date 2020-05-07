U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Lifted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 127.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,843 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB stock opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Compass Point assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cfra decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.28.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

