U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,090,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 852,100 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.8% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of U.S. Bancorp worth $72,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,888,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,796,000 after buying an additional 593,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $863,079,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,051,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,541,000 after buying an additional 149,534 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,691,000 after buying an additional 1,312,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,955,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,675,000 after buying an additional 760,532 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB opened at $33.21 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

