Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Garrett Camp Sells 170,000 Shares

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $4,814,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Garrett Camp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, May 7th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $5,191,800.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $4,873,900.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $4,646,100.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $4,692,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $4,516,900.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $4,695,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $4,297,600.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $3,950,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,807,600.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $6,908,800.00.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,111,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,264,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Uber Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82. The company has a market cap of $48.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.73.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 443,433 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 139,118 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,642,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 349.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 27,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.