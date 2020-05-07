Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Sells $5,191,800.00 in Stock

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $5,191,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Garrett Camp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, May 5th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $4,814,400.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $4,873,900.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $4,646,100.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $4,692,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $4,516,900.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $4,695,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $4,297,600.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $3,950,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,807,600.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $6,908,800.00.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.93. 61,111,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,264,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.73. Uber Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.19.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.