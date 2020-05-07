UBS Group Boosts Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $48.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s previous close.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Peloton from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Peloton from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Peloton from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Peloton from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

PTON traded up $6.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.12. 53,203,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,824,507. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66. Peloton has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $524.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Peloton will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 1,560,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $40,865,173.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,625,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,640,250.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $177,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,378,086 shares of company stock valued at $234,521,965.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Peloton by 245.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Peloton by 683.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

