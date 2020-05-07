UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.00

Press coverage about UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. UBS Group earned a coverage optimism score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted UBS Group’s ranking:

NYSE UBS traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $9.82. 320,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,611,822. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.27. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on UBS shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $2,150,794.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 765,316 shares of company stock worth $6,495,034 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

