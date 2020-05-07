Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,868 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of Under Armour worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 47.6% in the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 115.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 78,304 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $748,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Under Armour by 18.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Under Armour by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

UA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.63. Under Armour Inc has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $24.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter.

Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

