Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,066 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP traded up $1.92 on Thursday, reaching $156.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,411,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,300. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

