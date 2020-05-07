United Capital Management of KS Inc. Raises Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Paypal comprises about 1.5% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $2.88 on Wednesday, reaching $128.31. The stock had a trading volume of 13,264,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,477,186. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $129.59. The stock has a market cap of $145.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

