United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) Director Richard W. Cardin Sells 500 Shares

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) Director Richard W. Cardin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:USLM traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,107. United States Lime & Minerals Inc has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.37 and a quick ratio of 9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.65.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USLM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 284,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 46,192 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 66,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

