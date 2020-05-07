UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,343,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $285.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,162,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.14 and its 200-day moving average is $273.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Cowen lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

