Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.84-0.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $150-160 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.79 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UEIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.93 million, a PE ratio of 167.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $174.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.19 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

