Universe Trading 25.5% Higher Over Last Week (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 87.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Universe has a total market cap of $119,494.86 and approximately $18.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Universe has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. One Universe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Crex24 and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000208 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Universe

Universe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 97,347,473 coins and its circulating supply is 86,147,473 coins. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw. The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw.

Buying and Selling Universe

Universe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

