USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Sells $51,782,552.50 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Myron W. Wentz sold 641,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $51,782,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of USNA stock traded up $3.85 on Thursday, reaching $86.70. The company had a trading volume of 354,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,325. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.41 and a 200-day moving average of $72.53. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $90.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.94.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $266.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.40 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $130.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on USNA. ValuEngine cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. USANA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USNA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $16,665,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 175,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

