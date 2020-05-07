USDx stablecoin (USDX) Price Reaches $1.01 on Major Exchanges

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. USDx stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and $90,456.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDx stablecoin token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00010172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDx stablecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,902.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.46 or 0.02559710 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001791 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000390 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00621172 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002609 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Token Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 2,717,289 tokens. The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network. USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDx stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDx stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.