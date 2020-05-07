Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $36,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,826. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

