Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stake Increased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 89.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises about 0.7% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 303.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of VFH traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.43. 729,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,873. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.03. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

