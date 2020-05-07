Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 2.2% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,980,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,698.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,204,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,415,000 after buying an additional 2,081,606 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,601,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,509,000 after buying an additional 1,917,713 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,726,000. Finally, Strid Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,626,000.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,470,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,540,571. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.36. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

