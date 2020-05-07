Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,550 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 35,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,151,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,015,426. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.65.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

