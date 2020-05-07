Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) is Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 116.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 1.6% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.10. 298,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,093. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.66. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $197.80.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

