Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is DeDora Capital Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,463 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 3.3% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,725,000 after buying an additional 6,369,233 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379,772 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,745,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,528,000 after purchasing an additional 233,001 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,969,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,076,000 after purchasing an additional 131,437 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $75.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,450. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86.

