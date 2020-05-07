Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,054 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucas Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 17,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $4.38 on Thursday, hitting $247.74. 812,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,775. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.54. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

