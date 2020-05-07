Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,447,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.09. 743,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,625. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $92.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.55.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

