Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,638 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.20% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $23,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.09. The stock had a trading volume of 743,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,625. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.21 and a 1-year high of $92.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.54.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

