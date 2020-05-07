Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,067 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $3.48 on Thursday, reaching $149.48. 267,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,573. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.07 and a fifty-two week high of $171.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

