Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $11,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 381.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,348,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,116,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,476. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $62.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

