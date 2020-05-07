Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Lifted by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,084 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $25,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.51. The stock had a trading volume of 686,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,043. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.70. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

