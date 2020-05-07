Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,637 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.36% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $109.33 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $156.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.19.

