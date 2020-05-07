Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,881 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.40. 2,415,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,076. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.16.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

