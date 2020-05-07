Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0401 on Top Exchanges

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, Velas has traded 55.2% higher against the dollar. Velas has a market cap of $53.81 million and $923,806.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000403 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000079 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EarnBet (BET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000406 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,073,891,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,809,241 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

