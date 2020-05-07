Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.95.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VERI. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 28th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Veritone by 555.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Veritone by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Veritone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Veritone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,740. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81. Veritone has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $179.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.46.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 104.78% and a negative net margin of 125.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Veritone will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

