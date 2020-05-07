Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Boosted by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 43,088 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.7% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,854,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,829,887,000 after purchasing an additional 509,082 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 86,540 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 131,627 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Shares of VZ opened at $55.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

