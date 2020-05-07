Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 123,633 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,047,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,633 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.46% of Avery Dennison worth $208,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.3% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.55.

In related news, CAO Lori J. Bondar purchased 500 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVY traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.32. 628,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,142. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $141.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.77. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

