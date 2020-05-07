Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 132,684 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,561 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,684 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Adobe worth $151,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.44.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $366.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,465,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,171. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.65. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $386.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $171.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.