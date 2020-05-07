Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 384,127 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,202,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,127 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.98% of Molina Healthcare worth $167,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOH. Comerica Bank increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total value of $56,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded down $5.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,807. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.85 and a 12-month high of $187.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.01). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOH. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $206.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.93.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.