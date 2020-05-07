Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 445,736 Shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,895,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,736 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.84% of Kemper worth $140,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Kemper by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,628,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $865,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kemper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Shares of KMPR traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $63.89. 222,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.73. Kemper Corp has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $91.40.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kemper Corp will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.