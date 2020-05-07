Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 543,821 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,227,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,821 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.17% of Textron worth $192,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Textron by 436.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Textron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Textron by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,871 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Textron by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Textron by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

NYSE TXT traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,606. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $54.24.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Textron had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

