Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,121,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627,916 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 6.45% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $254,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,238,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 58,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 726,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,068. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24.

