Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 605,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,504 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Lam Research worth $145,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 9,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (down from $380.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.68.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,541,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,691. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $171.04 and a 12-month high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

