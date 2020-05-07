Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $145.73 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 54,708 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Netflix worth $145,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,403,160,000 after buying an additional 218,262 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 452.8% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,923 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,573 shares of company stock worth $79,488,428. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $436.53. 5,641,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,474,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $449.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $385.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $447.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.89.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

