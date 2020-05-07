Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $156.22 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,606 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Veeva Systems worth $156,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 564,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,397,000 after purchasing an additional 381,360 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $191.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.13, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.21.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total value of $470,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $1,137,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,037.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,637 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,237. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

