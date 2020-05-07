Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $174.56 Million Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 101.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,457,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 735,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.93% of FTI Consulting worth $174,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,907,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 118,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 76,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 140,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after purchasing an additional 87,715 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair upgraded FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded up $2.03 on Thursday, hitting $123.28. The company had a trading volume of 207,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.26. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.74 and a 1 year high of $144.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.95 and a 200-day moving average of $117.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.42 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

