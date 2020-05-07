Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $182.67 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,865,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632,157 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.15% of AGCO worth $182,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in AGCO by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AGCO. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.86.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.45. The company had a trading volume of 310,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,724. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.64. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.44. AGCO had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

