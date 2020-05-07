Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $242.59 Million Stock Holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,461,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,250 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group comprises about 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.85% of American Financial Group worth $242,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 75,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group stock traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.28. The stock had a trading volume of 799,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,708. American Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $115.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.88%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James downgraded American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

