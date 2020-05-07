Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $320 Million Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,095,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,870 shares during the quarter. Archer Daniels Midland accounts for about 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $319,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $3,948,310,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,599,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,941,000 after acquiring an additional 145,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,048,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,211,000 after acquiring an additional 244,244 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,988,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,076,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,974 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

In related news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez purchased 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at $161,471.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.13.

ADM stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,964,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.