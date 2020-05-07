Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 329,022 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,741,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,022 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.91% of Westlake Chemical worth $142,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth about $285,000. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.1% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 78,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 132.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLK traded up $1.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,207. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $58.55. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $75.65.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

In other news, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc purchased 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,659,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger L. Kearns purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $149,450.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,155.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 780,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,813,300 in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

