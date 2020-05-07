Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,886 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Public Storage worth $215,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Public Storage by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,496,000 after acquiring an additional 19,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.12.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $7.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.51. 1,252,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,161. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $266.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.83.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 52.93%. The business had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

